29/01/20
D. GraceDavid Grace
Starting from
19:00
S. AkaniSunny Akani
German Masters • Round 1
DrawsCalendar
avant-match

LIVE
David Grace - Sunny Akani
German Masters - 29 January 2020

German Masters – Follow the Snooker match between David Grace and Sunny Akani live with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:00 on 29 January 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for David Grace vs Sunny Akani. Get all the latest on Snooker: fixtures, results and tables.

    
30
Highlights 
 
 Remove

No comments for this event.