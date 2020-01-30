30/01/20
M. WilliamsMark Williams
Starting from
19:00
G. DottGraeme Dott
German Masters • Round 2
DrawsCalendar
avant-match

LIVE
Mark Williams - Graeme Dott
German Masters - 30 January 2020

German Masters – Follow the Snooker match between Mark Williams and Graeme Dott live with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:00 on 30 January 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Mark Williams vs Graeme Dott. Get all the latest on Snooker: fixtures, results and tables.

    
30
Highlights 
 
 Remove

No comments for this event.