LIVE

Tian Pengfei - Graeme Dott

German Masters - 29 January 2020

German Masters – Follow the Snooker match between Pengfei Tian and Graeme Dott live with Eurosport. The match starts at 13:00 on 29 January 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Pengfei Tian vs Graeme Dott. Get all the latest on Snooker: fixtures, results and tables.