Shaun Murphy joined an elite group in the history of snooker with a majestic maximum in the second frame of his match against Chen Zhifan in the qualifiers of the German Masters.

Murphy's 147 is the sixth of his career, drawing him level with Ding Junhui and Stuart Bingham in the list of all-time career maximums.

German Masters Watch Shaun Murphy's genius 147 maximum break at the German Masters AN HOUR AGO

Only three players in the history of the sport have made more maximums: Stephen Hendry and John Higgins on 11 apiece, and Ronnie O'Sullivan at the top of the tree with 15.

Speaking after his 5-0 win, Murphy said: "It came out of nowhere, I've done very little so far this season.

"I've been struggling with the changes to our lives, like everyone has really. The no crowds, performing behind closed doors, a lot of the things I love about performing as a snooker player have been taking away. It's about trying to retain that perspective that things could be a lot worse you know.

"So to come here and make a maximum has come out of nowhere.

I got a knowing nod from my opponent and a 'well done' from the referee.

The break ended Murphy's four-year wait for a maximum, with his previous coming back in 2016 at the European Masters.

It is just the third maximum of the season, the 160th in the sport's history, and puts Murphy as the likely winner of an additional £5000 prize for highest break at the tournament.

Watch Shaun Murphy's 147 maximum break

Watch Shaun Murphy's genius 147 maximum break at the German Masters

Snooker's maximum men

Ronnie O'Sullivan 15

John Higgins 11

Stephen Hendry 11

Ding Junhui 6

Stuart Bingham 6

Shaun Murphy 6

Tom Ford 5

German Masters 'I owe all my success to him!' - Trump hails brother for impact on career 02/02/2020 AT 22:19