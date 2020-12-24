The German Masters has been moved from Berlin's Tempodrom to the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes next month due to the global coronavirus pandemic.

The Shoot Out and the new WST Pro Series will also be staged behind closed doors after the invitational Masters tournament takes place without any fans at the Alexandra Palace in London between 10-17 January.

Milton Keynes has hosted eight events so far this season following the venue's successful staging of the Tour Championship in June in a Covid-19 secure environment.

The dates for the three Milton Keynes events are:

German Masters: 27-31 January 2021

Shoot Out: 4-7 February 2021

WST Pro Series: 18-24 January, March 9-17, 18-19 March or 20-21 March 2021

The German Masters will be broadcast live on Eurosport and is one of the popular events on the calendar with the Tempodrom in Berlin able to host a 2,500-capacity crowd over five days, the largest arena in the sport.

Judd Trump is the defending champion after his 9-6 win over Neil Robertson in last season's final.

The world number one faces Mark Davis in his opening match in the last 32 this year.

