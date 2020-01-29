Getty Images
Two-time champion Williams gets German Masters campaign under way with win over Sijun
Two-time German Masters champion Mark Williams got his 2020 campaign under way with a 5-2 win over Yuan Sijun.
The Welshman put in a fine performance, including two century breaks, to secure his place in the last 16.
It was an improvement from his display at the European Masters last week, where he was knocked out 5-4 in the first round by Yuelong Zhou.
More to follow.
GERMAN MASTERS - WEDNESDAY'S ROUND 1 RESULTS
Mark Williams 5-2 Yuan Sijun
Tian Pengfeit v Graeme Dott
Matthew Selt 5-0 Jamie Clarke