The Welshman put in a fine performance, including two century breaks, to secure his place in the last 16.

It was an improvement from his display at the European Masters last week, where he was knocked out 5-4 in the first round by Yuelong Zhou.

More to follow.

GERMAN MASTERS - WEDNESDAY'S ROUND 1 RESULTS

Mark Williams 5-2 Yuan Sijun

Tian Pengfeit v Graeme Dott

Matthew Selt 5-0 Jamie Clarke