Robbie Williams stuns Higgins, Ding crumbles at German Masters
World No 59 Robbie Williams delivered a huge first-round shock when beating John Higgins 5-4 at the German Masters.
Williams was the better man early on, moving 2-0 in front after edging two tight frames.
But after an impressive 134 in the third frame, Higgins was able to take that momentum with him and lead 3-2 with further breaks of 88 and 138.
Williams got his feel back when returning to the table, however, regaining the lead and moving with a frame of victory at 4-3.
Higgins’ 74 forced a decider, but the snooker angels were on Williams’ side as he won the final frame 67-25 to cap off a supreme display.
Ding Junhui was another casualty on Thursday as Scott Donaldson beat the world No 8 5-4.
Remarkably, Ding was 4-2 up – having also led 1-0 and 2-1 – but Donaldson reeled off three frames in a row to seal a stunning comeback.
Meanwhile, former finalist Shaun Murphy recorded a routine 5-1 win over Tom Ford to reach the last 16.