Williams was the better man early on, moving 2-0 in front after edging two tight frames.

But after an impressive 134 in the third frame, Higgins was able to take that momentum with him and lead 3-2 with further breaks of 88 and 138.

Williams got his feel back when returning to the table, however, regaining the lead and moving with a frame of victory at 4-3.

Higgins’ 74 forced a decider, but the snooker angels were on Williams’ side as he won the final frame 67-25 to cap off a supreme display.

Ding Junhui was another casualty on Thursday as Scott Donaldson beat the world No 8 5-4.

Remarkably, Ding was 4-2 up – having also led 1-0 and 2-1 – but Donaldson reeled off three frames in a row to seal a stunning comeback.

Meanwhile, former finalist Shaun Murphy recorded a routine 5-1 win over Tom Ford to reach the last 16.