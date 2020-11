Snooker

Watch Shaun Murphy's genius 147 maximum break at the German Masters

Shaun Murphy sunk a maximum in the first round of qualifiers at the German Masters on his way to a 5-0 win over Chen Zifan. Murphy's superb 147 came in the second frame of the match. It was the sixth maximum of the Englishman's career but his first since the 2016 European Masters.

00:04:13, 45 views, an hour ago