Judd Trump had the snooker world talking for more than one reason following his stunning 6-5 comeback win over Barry Hawkins.

The world number one was on the verge of defeat after trailing the 41-year-old 5-1 with five frames left to play, leaving him with no margin for error.

Three straight centuries brought him back into the contest, and he eventually won after a tough final frame decider.

But it was a stunning green shot that got the world talking.

'Talk about naughty snooker!' - Trump lands outrageous green

After the win, Trump posted a video of the spot on his Twitter page and simply asked "What we saying about this shot then?"

Joe Perry was among his rivals to reply, saying it was among the best banana shots he'd ever witnessed.

Trump's rival Neil Robertson was rather more jocular, disingenuously critiquing the world number one's technique, while Stuart Bingham claimed he had lady luck on his side.

The shot made waves beyond the world of snooker, though, with England and Leicester Tigers prop Ellis Genge perhaps summing it up best...

