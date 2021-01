Snooker

German Masters 2021 - 'Criminally good!' - Judd Trump wonder shot has commentators purring

Judd Trump produced this moment of magic at the 2021 German Masters as the world number one pulled off a magnificent positional shot on the black to release a red on the cushion in his match against Ding Junhui. It was Trump at his absolute best, after he missed the Masters due to a Covid-19 positive.

