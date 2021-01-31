Judd Trump has been at his effervescent best at the German Masters.

The world number one and defending champion faces close friend Jack Lisowski in the showpiece final on Sunday.

The Bristolian was at his dazzling best on his way to the final, producing moments of sheer brilliance in his quarter and semi-finals.

A positional shot during his last-eight encounter with Ding Junhui drew gasps from Neal Foulds and Dave Hendon on commentary.

Trailing 2-1 and with 73 on the board, Trump went in and out of baulk with check-side to dislodge a red on the rail.

'Criminally good!' - Trump wonder shot has commentators purring

Hendon, having taken a moment to compose himself, said:

Criminally good!

However, the 32-year-old may have surpassed that feat in his semi-final exchange with Barry Hawkins.

Trailing 5-1, Trump powered the green into its pocket with some of his customary cue power and somehow held for the brown via the baulk cushion courtesy of some exaggerated topspin.

'Talk about naughty snooker!' - Trump lands outrageous green

Phil Studd, on commentary, called it "naughty snooker", but Trump himself went one better calling it the best shot of his career.

"To be honest, I don't think I've ever played a better shot," he said after the match.

The shots against Ding (in the quarter-finals on Friday) and John Higgins (2019 Northern Ireland Open semi-final) were amazing, but that shot really is once in a lifetime, to stop the white like I did.

"You are kind of hoping that will happen, but you don't truly believe it, but when I hit it, Barry has cracked up. Even shots like that, give me the belief when I sit down. I could have just rolled the green and missed it.

The belief that gives you, I truly believed I could win the game at 5-2 down from that one shot.

Here they are together:

‘Criminally good’ or ‘naughty snooker!’ – Which of Trump’s magical efforts was better?

Which was the better shot? Vote below:

