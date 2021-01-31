Judd Trump became the first person to successfully defend the German Masters with a 9-2 win over Jack Lisowski.

The world number one broke the back of the match in the opening session, which he won 7-1 despite not being at his best.

Lisowski found himself in a similar situation to the final of the World Grand Prix in December. On that occasion, he trailed 7-2 before mounting a fightback and losing 10-7.

On this occasion, there was no comeback as he missed a chance in the first frame of the evening session and Trump capitalised.

Trump, who won all the tight frames in the afternoon session at the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes, did not take the frame at his first visit, but he eked out an advantage and accumulated points with misses from his opponent.

A safety error from Lisowski let Trump in to take the ninth and move to within one frame of victory.

Staring defeat in the face, Lisowski stemmed the tide when taking the 10th frame thanks to two breaks of 53.

The defending champion ensured there was no Lisowski fightback, as he took the 11th frame thanks to a break of 119 - the only century of the match.

"He is a winning machine," was the assessment of Eurosport's Joe Johnson. "He sees that winning line and just goes for it."

Trump won six ranking titles last season, the first player ever to secure that amount, and victory at the German Masters was his fourth of this campaign and 21st of his career.

With so much of the season still to play, Trump will have high hopes of matching or bettering the six of the last campaign.

