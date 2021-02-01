Judd Trump is convinced his 9-7 victory over Ronnie O'Sullivan in the 2018 Northern Ireland Open final in Belfast has given him the belief to dominate snooker.

The sport's undisputed world number one increased his career ranking event haul to 21 wins in 32 finals by becoming the first player to successfully defend the German Masters title with a 9-2 drubbing of his close friend Jack Lisowski in Milton Keynes on Sunday.

The 2019 world champion has lifted a remarkable 13 ranking titles – including a record six in the pandemic-disrupted 2019-20 campaign – and the prestigious Masters over the past 26 months with his first eight victories coming in a six-year period between 2011 and 2017.

He had gone 13 months without a trophy before his win over his boyhood idol O'Sullivan in November 2018 – the first of three straight 9-7 wins over the six-times world champion in Northern Ireland finals – set in motion a true green baize Juddernaut.

"I hadn't won an event for a long period," said Trump, who was forced to miss the Masters due to a positive Covid-19 test. "Something clicked into gear then.

As soon as I got that first win against Ronnie, it gave me the confidence to go on from that. I played well in the Masters, played well in the World Championship and it just kind of unfolded from there.

"One thing led to another and I'm enjoying my snooker. Whenever you win you are always going to enjoy it.

"It's important to keep doing the right things and I've not stopped practising harder.

"I've kept up that momentum, haven't rested and I'm getting the rewards for it."

Trump hit one century and six breaks over 50 as he finalised the victory and an £80,000 winner's cheque having forged a 7-1 lead over Lisowski from the afternoon session.

"It's incredible, another win," he said. "I managed to scrape a few of the scrappy frames and that was the difference between the two of us. I always felt in control. To go in at 7-1 put the nail in the coffin."

It was the first time two players had contested back-to-back ranking finals since John Higgins and Steve Davis at the outset of 1995.

Trump – who hit three straight tons in recovering from 5-1 down in a 6-5 win over Barry Hawkins in the last four – is only one behind Mark Williams in the all-time list of ranking event winners with the three-times world champion achieving his 22 victories over a 24-year period.

Judd Trump celebrates winning the 2021 German Masters

Trump will miss the snooker Shoot-Out which begins on Thursday and is live on Eurosport, but is due to return to action at the Championship League on 8 February.

He will bid for a fifth ranking victory of the season at the Welsh Open staged by Celtic Manor between Monday 15 February and Sunday 21 February.

Top 10 all-time ranking title winners

Ronnie O'Sullivan (Eng) 37

Stephen Hendry (Sco) 36

John Higgins (Sco) 30

Steve Davis (Eng) 28

Mark Williams (Wal) 22

Judd Trump (Eng) 21

Mark Selby (Eng) 19

Neil Robertson (Aus) 19

Ding Junhui (Chn) 14

Jimmy White (Eng) 10

