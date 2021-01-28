Jack Lisowski made short work of Luca Brecel, as he raced into the quarter finals of the German Masters thanks to a 5-2 win.

The 29-year-old is eager to make up for missing the Masters following a positive coronavirus test.

World Championship Snooker review of 2020: How O’Sullivan ruled world during Trump’s year of universal supremacy 29/12/2020 AT 16:31

He had to battle to a 5-4 win over Louis Heathcote in the first round, but was far more polished against Brecel to keep himself in the hunt for a first tournament success.

Lisowski is known for his potting and he showed why with a stunning long red to the left corner to get him going in the opening frame.

"It could end up being the pot of the tournament,” was the reaction from Eurosport’s Joe Johnson.

He was rewarded for his bold approach by knocking in a frame-winning break of 59. It may not look like a lot on paper, but the pink and black were out of commission - meaning he compiled the majority of the points on the blue.

Brecel answered Lisowski’s brilliant red with one of his own in the second, but he broke down on 46 and the world number 14 pinched the frame with another polished break of 63.

'Amazing' - Lisowski can't believe his luck with wild fluke

Lisowski inflicted further pain on Brecel when taking the third. The Belgian had a host of chances to get himself on the scoreboard, but he did not take them and a mistake on the green allowed his opponent the chance to clean up and steal.

A rare lapse from Lisowski allowed Brecel back into the game. He ran out of position in the fourth and attempted to keep the break going with a double. The ball did not drop and Brecel stepped in to get his first frame of the match.

The fifth frame was a scrappy affair with missed pots and miscues, but it was Lisowski who got the better of a tense safety exchange to open up a three-frame lead.

'One of the greatest long-ball potters of all-time' - Trump sinks stunner

Brecel kept himself alive by taking the sixth frame, but he was made to sweat after missing frame ball when on 64. Lisowski was unable to make him pay and Brecel got over the line after his opponent missed a tough red into the middle.

Lisowski steeled himself after losing the sixth frame and produced a fluid break of 67 to book his place in the quarter finals.

German Masters German Masters moved from Berlin due to Covid-19 restrictions 24/12/2020 AT 10:43