Judd Trump is two frames away from defending his German Masters title after opening up a 7-1 lead over Jack Lisowski.

After fighting back from the brink of defeat against Barry Hawkins in the semi-finals, Trump is the one doing the front running at the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes - despite being some way short of his best.

German Masters 'Once in a lifetime' – Trump's greatest shot helps end 26-year wait 8 HOURS AGO

The pair met in the final of the World Grand Prix in December, and the match is following a similar pattern to when Trump raced into a 7-2 lead and held off a fightback in the evening to take the title 10-7.

Lisowski is seeking his first ranking title, but he will need to up his level in the evening session against a player who has an 8-5 winning record in their previous meetings.

Lisowski laid an early marker with a brilliant red from his opening shot of the match, but he missed a black off its spot and Trump made a break of 56. The world number one did not seal the opener and both had chances as the frame became scrappy, but it was Trump who eventually potted the yellow he needed to edge ahead in the match.

Watch dramatic finish to frame as Trump sinks pink and black

Lisowski won a safety exchange in the second and took full advantage as a break of 67 was enough to seal the frame.

Trump took the third frame with a break of 65 after Lisowski left him an inviting table when failing to get safe from a snooker behind the black.

Trump looked down and out at 5-1 behind against Barry Hawkins in his semi-final, but reeled off three centuries on the spin to stun his opponent.

The confidence gained in the 6-5 win was carried into the first session of his clash with Lisowski, and he claimed the fourth despite finding himself in a fiendish snooker.

Lisowski did not capitalise on the chance he was given, missing a tough green, and Trump pounced to open up a two-frame lead at the mid-session interval.

'Talk about naughty snooker!' - Trump lands outrageous green

The frame after the interval followed a similar path to the first of the match, and it went the same way. Lisowski had his chance but failed to take it and Trump won a scrappy affair to extend his lead to three frames.

Lisowski’s form had been excellent in his run to the final, but the fluency deserted him on Sunday afternoon and he also lost the tight frames.

He had a decent opportunity in the sixth, but failed to pot a mid-range red and Trump stepped in with a 72 to take a stranglehold on the match.

There was more heartbreak for Lisowski in the seventh as he clawed his way back into the frame after Trump had made a break of 49 and fashioned a winning opportunity, only to miss a blue.

Trump then won a lengthy safety exchange and knocked in a tough black to move 6-1 ahead.

Lisowski’s afternoon was summed up in the final frame of the session when he missed a tough brown to hand the table to Trump, who cashed in with a break of 65 to move within two frames of victory.

- - -

The 2021 German Masters is live and exclusive on Eurosport. You can watch every moment on eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app.

German Masters 'Best I've ever seen' - Judd Trump stuns rivals with incredible green 20 HOURS AGO