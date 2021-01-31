Judd Trump has put his win at the German Masters down to mental strength, and has warned his rivals that he will put more work in to keep himself at the top of the sport.

The world number one became the first player to successfully defend the title with a 9-2 win over Jack Lisowski.

As Trump conceded, the score did flatter him as he won a number of tight frames on his way to victory at the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes.

He had to fight back from 5-1 down to beat Barry Hawkins 6-5 in the semi-finals, and felt mental strength and experience got him through the week.

“It was flattering to be 9-2 to be honest, there were a lot of close frames that could have gone either way,” Trump said on Eurosport. “It is the experience of being in that situation and knowing how big the frames are, and just giving it that extra couple of percent at crucial times."

The win was Trump's fourth ranking title of the season and he is on course to match or eclipse the sixth he won in the previous campaign.

“I did not set any targets this year," Trump said. "I just wanted to enjoy my snooker and that is what I've done.

I’ve managed to get to six ranking finals this season. It has been incredible, but I will keep going away and putting the work in.

“You can’t give yourself time off. I scraped through this week. It wasn’t pretty at times and I think it was down to being mentally strong that I was able to get over the line.”

The loss was Lisowski’s fifth in a final, but Trump feels his good friend will make the breakthrough in the near future.

“Jack is improving all the time,” Trump said. “He is doing the right things and sooner or later he is going to win a big one.

“He has been runner-up against me, Neil Robertson and Mark Selby in finals so if he keeps putting himself in that position he will get an easier draw or he will beat me.

“I am sure he will go away from this and practice harder. I know he won’t want to be losing to me again.

“He has finally arrived and growing up I knew he was the one who could really test me.

It is a matter of time before he wins a big event.

Commenting on his defeat, Lisowski said: “I don’t think I played that badly and he trashed me 9-2 so back to the drawing board.

“My game is going in the right direction.

It didn’t happen for me today. I knew I had to win the close ones and I didn't and maybe got down on myself.

“Maybe I can learn from that, but it didn't happen and Judd is so comfortable in these positions.”

