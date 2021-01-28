Judd Trump showed his class once more with a quite magnificent long pot at the German Masters which had the commentators purring.

In what was his first event since missing the Masters on account of a positive Covid-19 test, Trump was made to battle for his 5-3 victory over Joe Perry.

But in what was a scrappy match at times Trump still found some magic, and a long pot on an important red demonstrated his incredible ability yet again.

At the beginning of the seventh frame with the match finely poised, Trump unleashed a stunning pot to leave Eurosport commentators Philip Studd and Neal Foulds astonished.

"Well, that's a tremendous pot," raved Foulds. "So well cued."

Then Studd added an accolade that has been attributed to the former world champion on many previous occasions when he has produced such brilliance.

One of the greatest long-ball potters of all-time, if not the greatest, Judd Trump.

In winning and reaching the quarter finals, the Bristolian set up a clash with Ding Junhui, who crushed Dominic Dale 5-0 earlier in the afternoon.

