Shaun Murphy suffered a surprise early exit at the German Masters, losing 5-4 to world number 82 Jamie O'Neill after a topsy-turvy match in Milton Keynes.

O'Neill, who has reached the last-16 of a ranking event for only the third time in his career, will face either Jordan Brown or Graeme Dott in the second round, but only after completing what was a nervy decider.

Murphy, the world number seven, started well, taking the first frame with a break of 77, before O’Neill levelled the match with a knock of 75.

Both players continued to exchange frames with O’Neill in the driving seat after moving 4-3 ahead - and one from victory - with a solid 67.

But Murphy, who came into the tournament as one of the favourites, showed his class by forcing a decider, firing in a break two points short of a century to level the match at 4-4 in the best-of-nine contest.

The final frame was just as much of a see-saw as the rest of the encounter, with both players struggling for momentum, until O’Neill got himself into a 69-28 lead. Murphy fought on, requiring an improbable five snookers, but the result looked inevitable.

And despite appearing to momentarily struggle with cramp and giving Murphy a sniff to get back into the frame, O’Neill eventually closed out victory by 92 points to 41.

