Snooker

German Masters 2021 snooker video: Watch Judd Trump close out tense victory over Joe Perry

In what was his first event since missing the Masters on account of a positive coronavirus test, world number one Judd Trump was made to battle for victory over Joe Perry. In winning and reaching the quarter finals, Trump set up a clash with Ding Junhui, who crushed Dominic Dale 5-0 earlier in the afternoon.

