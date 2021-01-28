Stuart Bingham is through to the second round of the German Masters after a quickfire 5-2 win over Zhou Yuelong.

He was 3-1 up at the interval after breaks of 50 and 67 in the opening two frames.

German Masters 'How on earth?' - Trump pot wows commentators AN HOUR AGO

Although Zhou closed the deficit with a run of 71 in the fifth frame, Bingham hit back with a break of 62 in frame six, and he finished with a break of 94 to secure his place in the next round where he will play either Pang Junxu or Robbie Williams.

Defending champion Judd Trump is in second-round action at 13:45 on Thursday after he came through 5-1 against world number 45 Mark Davis on Wednesday.

However, the world number one said after the match that the constant stream of events has left him discombobulated.

"I felt a bit out of touch, a bit rusty. I hadn't played in a month," said Trump, who was forced to miss the Masters due to a positive Covid-19 test.

"Other than that, it was quite solid against Mark Davis who is a great player. It's nice to be back in the swing of things. Maybe if I was in Berlin, it would be different. Coming here, you don't really know what tournament it is. You could be playing in anything out there.

"I just give it my all. Berlin is a city I love. I always enjoy playing over there. The crowd is spectacular and it is a great city. "This year is a little bit harder, but it's nice to still be involved after a lot of the top players got knocked out in qualifying."

Watch the German Masters:

Subscribe to watch Already a subscriber? Sign In Snooker German Masters Opening Session, Day 2 02:49:02 Replay

German Masters results and order of play

Thursday January 28

09:30am

Stuart Bingham 5-2 Zhou Yuelong

5-2 Zhou Yuelong Louis Heathcote 4-5 Jack Lisowski

Luca Brecel 5-1 Noppon Saengkham

5-1 Noppon Saengkham Pang Junxu 2-3 Robbie Williams

Round two

Thursday January 28

2pm

Trump v Perry

Ding v Dale

Hawkins v Jones

O'Brien v O'Connor

7pm

O'Neill v Brown

Ford v Carrington

Pang/Williams v Bingham/Zhou

Heathcote/Lisowski v Brecel/Saengkham

German Masters German Masters LIVE - Trump v Perry, Ding also in action 2 HOURS AGO