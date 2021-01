Snooker

German Masters 2021 video: 'Amazing' - Jack Lisowski can't believe his luck with wild fluke

Jack Lisowski had to battle to a 5-4 win over Louis Heathcote in the first round, but was far more polished against Luca Brecel. There were no centuries in the match, but Lisowski played some smart snooker as he advanced to the quarter finals of the German Masters at the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes

