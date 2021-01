Snooker

German Masters 2021 video - Watch Judd Trump retain title with century against Jack Lisowski

Watch Judd Trump retain his German Masters title with a stunning century against Jack Lisowski. Trump powered to a crushing win over Lisowski in the final of the German Masters. He beat Barry Hawkins 6-5 in his semi-final, coming back from 5-1 down to claim the win on the back of three centuries on the spin.

