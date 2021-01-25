Scene setter

World number one Judd Trump leads a star-studded field for the 2021 German Masters, which takes place from January 27-31.

Trump will be defending the title after he beat Neil Robertson 9-6 in the final of last year's event.

The 32-man field includes John Higgins, Ding Junhui, Stephen Maguire, Shaun Murphy and Stuart Bingham among the top-name players.

Despite the name of the tournament, due to Covid-19 restrictions it will take place behind-closed-doors in Milton Keynes.

All matches up to and including the quarter-finals will be played over best-of-nine frames, the semi-finals will be best-of-11 frames and the final will be best-of-17 frames.

This is the third of six events in the European Series, with a £150,000 bonus available for the player who tops the ranking list.

While Mark Selby is the current leader in pursuit of the bonus, the former world champion failed to qualify for the final stages of the event.

How to watch the event

The 2021 German Masters is live and exclusive on Eurosport.

Schedule

January 27: Round one

January 28: Round one and round two

January 29: Quarter-finals

January 30: Semi-finals

January 31: Final

Prize money

Winner - £80,000

Runner-up - £35,000

Semi-finals - £20,000

Quarter-finals - £10,000

Last 16 - £5,000

Last 32 - £4,000

Last 64 - £3,000

Highest break - £5,000

Draw and results

Round one

Judd Trump v Mark Davis

Duane Jones v Joe Perry

Kacper Filipiak v Ding Junhui

Dominic Dale v Stephen Maguire

Shaun Murphy v Jamie O'Neill

Jordan Brown v Graeme Dott

Barry Hawkins v Ryan Day

Liang Wenbo v Jak Jones

Fergal O'Brien v Michael White

Mark Joyce v Joe O'Connor

Tom Ford v Yuan Sijun

Stuart Carrington v John Higgins

Pang Junxu v Robbie Williams

Stuart Bingham v Zhou Yuelong

Louis Heathcote v Jack Lisowski

Luca Brecel v Noppon Saengkham

