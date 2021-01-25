Scene setter

World number one Judd Trump leads a star-studded field for the 2021 German Masters, which takes place from January 27-31.

Snooker
Trump will be defending the title after he beat Neil Robertson 9-6 in the final of last year's event.

The 32-man field includes John Higgins, Ding Junhui, Stephen Maguire, Shaun Murphy and Stuart Bingham among the top-name players.

Despite the name of the tournament, due to Covid-19 restrictions it will take place behind-closed-doors in Milton Keynes.

All matches up to and including the quarter-finals will be played over best-of-nine frames, the semi-finals will be best-of-11 frames and the final will be best-of-17 frames.

This is the third of six events in the European Series, with a £150,000 bonus available for the player who tops the ranking list.

While Mark Selby is the current leader in pursuit of the bonus, the former world champion failed to qualify for the final stages of the event.

How to watch the event

The 2021 German Masters is live and exclusive on Eurosport.

You can watch every moment on eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app.

Schedule

January 27: Round one

January 28: Round one and round two

January 29: Quarter-finals

January 30: Semi-finals

January 31: Final

Prize money

  • Winner - £80,000
  • Runner-up - £35,000
  • Semi-finals - £20,000
  • Quarter-finals - £10,000
  • Last 16 - £5,000
  • Last 32 - £4,000
  • Last 64 - £3,000
  • Highest break - £5,000

Draw and results

Round one

  • Judd Trump v Mark Davis
  • Duane Jones v Joe Perry
  • Kacper Filipiak v Ding Junhui
  • Dominic Dale v Stephen Maguire
  • Shaun Murphy v Jamie O'Neill
  • Jordan Brown v Graeme Dott
  • Barry Hawkins v Ryan Day
  • Liang Wenbo v Jak Jones
  • Fergal O'Brien v Michael White
  • Mark Joyce v Joe O'Connor
  • Tom Ford v Yuan Sijun
  • Stuart Carrington v John Higgins
  • Pang Junxu v Robbie Williams
  • Stuart Bingham v Zhou Yuelong
  • Louis Heathcote v Jack Lisowski
  • Luca Brecel v Noppon Saengkham
