Scene setter
World number one Judd Trump leads a star-studded field for the 2021 German Masters, which takes place from January 27-31.
Trump will be defending the title after he beat Neil Robertson 9-6 in the final of last year's event.
The 32-man field includes John Higgins, Ding Junhui, Stephen Maguire, Shaun Murphy and Stuart Bingham among the top-name players.
Despite the name of the tournament, due to Covid-19 restrictions it will take place behind-closed-doors in Milton Keynes.
All matches up to and including the quarter-finals will be played over best-of-nine frames, the semi-finals will be best-of-11 frames and the final will be best-of-17 frames.
This is the third of six events in the European Series, with a £150,000 bonus available for the player who tops the ranking list.
While Mark Selby is the current leader in pursuit of the bonus, the former world champion failed to qualify for the final stages of the event.
‘You won’t see a better shot than that’ - Top 10 shots featuring Selby, Trump and O’Sullivan
How to watch the event
The 2021 German Masters is live and exclusive on Eurosport.
Schedule
January 27: Round one
January 28: Round one and round two
January 29: Quarter-finals
January 30: Semi-finals
January 31: Final
Snooker in 2020: O'Sullivan wins sixth world title and Trump shines
Prize money
- Winner - £80,000
- Runner-up - £35,000
- Semi-finals - £20,000
- Quarter-finals - £10,000
- Last 16 - £5,000
- Last 32 - £4,000
- Last 64 - £3,000
- Highest break - £5,000
Draw and results
Round one
- Judd Trump v Mark Davis
- Duane Jones v Joe Perry
- Kacper Filipiak v Ding Junhui
- Dominic Dale v Stephen Maguire
- Shaun Murphy v Jamie O'Neill
- Jordan Brown v Graeme Dott
- Barry Hawkins v Ryan Day
- Liang Wenbo v Jak Jones
- Fergal O'Brien v Michael White
- Mark Joyce v Joe O'Connor
- Tom Ford v Yuan Sijun
- Stuart Carrington v John Higgins
- Pang Junxu v Robbie Williams
- Stuart Bingham v Zhou Yuelong
- Louis Heathcote v Jack Lisowski
- Luca Brecel v Noppon Saengkham