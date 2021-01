Snooker

German Masters snooker 2021: 'Hang on, steady!' - Referee trips, styles it out perfectly

The referee was fortunate not to stack it after returning from the mid-session interval when officiating Shaun Murphy’s match with Jamie O’Neill at the German Masters. O’Neill pulled off a shock 5-4 win in Milton Keynes.

00:00:22, 102 views, 2 hours ago