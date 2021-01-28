Judd Trump wasted no time getting into his groove at the German Masters after displaying his exhibition potting during his first-round match with Mark Davis.

The world number one, returning to the Tour after missing the Masters with Covid-19, appeared to be stranded in the closing stages of the opening frame with the yellow, his next shot, tucked on the top cushion.

However, Trump duly thumped it into the pocket to leave the Eurosport commentary team astounded.

'How on earth?!' - Trump makes extraordinary pot on yellow

“What a shot that was. How on earth did he pot that along the cushion?” said Neal Foulds.

Fellow commentator Philip Studd said: “That’s the thing about Trump. OK, the frame’s long since won, but he is capable of potting balls that look nigh on impossible.

And he does it with extraordinary regularity.

Trump swept to a 5-1 win over Davis to set up a second-round meeting with Joe Perry.

