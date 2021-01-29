Jack Lisowski stayed on course for a first ranking title with a 5-3 victory over Stuart Bingham in the German Masters quarter-finals.

The 29-year-old, who is into the last four of a tournament for the seventh time, will next meet Tom Ford, who made a break of 134 in completing a 5-1 win over Joe O'Connor.

Lisowski made an explosive start after racing into a 2-0 lead and building a healthy advantage in the third frame.

Bingham returned to the table in the third needing four snookers, but with all the colours placed intriguingly near the baulk cushion he decided to attempt mission improbable.

Four snookers quickly became two before a game of cat-and-mouse ensured – Bingham laying a trap, Lisowski managing to survive.

Although Bingham eventually offered a loose ball, which was potted by Lisowski with some relief, the belated table time sparked him into life.

The former world and Masters champion slashed the deficit to one with breaks of 81 and 110 either side of the mid-session interval to hint at an unlikely turn around.

Lisowski calmed the threat with a knock of 52 for 4-2 and although Bingham responded again to force an eighth frame, the world number 14 came through a tense and scrappy finale to win.

