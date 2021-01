Snooker

German Masters snooker 2021 - Judd Trump signs off comfortable win over Mark Davis

Judd Trump has begun his attempt to defend his title at the German Masters, the third of six events in the European Series. The world number one is into the round of 16 after comfortably beating Mark Davis. Trump will play Joe Perry in the next round. Meanwhile Barry Hawkins had a night to remember.

00:02:30, 49 views, 2 hours ago