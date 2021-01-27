The German Masters defending champion is Judd Trump is through to the second round after a convincing 5-1 win over Mark Davis in Milton Keynes.

Trump was not at his best, but he was able to muster more than enough to get past the world number 45 on his return to the tour, having missed out on the Masters two weeks ago after testing positive for coronavirus.

German Masters German Masters as it happened - Trump wins but Maguire and Murphy crash out 5 HOURS AGO

Trump kicked off with a 57, smashing in a brilliant yellow, to take the opening frame before he followed up with an effortless 78.

But things got a bit more nervy in the third as Trump handed the advantage to Davis. But when the veteran was left snookered on the green, he missed it and hit the black to give away seven, leaving a free ball before Trump cleared up to the pink to move three frames in front.

Davis did pull a frame back just before the mid-session interval, though. He snuck in a thin cut on a red to the green pocket, followed by the black, to get himself on the board.

But he then conceded the fifth as he required three snookers before Trump finished off with a break of 52.

German Masters Murphy, Maguire crash out in day of shocks at German Masters 5 HOURS AGO