It's back-to-back finals

Trump and Lisowski meet in the German Masters final a month after the rivals and friends contested the World Grand Prix final with Trump claiming a 10-7 victory.

They are the first players to meet in back-to-back finals since John Higgins and Steve Davis clashed at the outset of 1995.

Trump produced his greatest shot in a 6-5 semi-final win over Barry Hawkins.

'Talk about naughty snooker!' - Trump lands outrageous green

"To be honest, I don't think I've ever played a better shot," said Trump. "Certainly not in a tournament.

The shots against Ding (in the quarter-finals on Friday) and John Higgins (2019 Northern Ireland Open semi-final) were amazing, but that shot really is once in a lifetime, to stop the white like I did.

"You are kind of hoping that will happen, but you don't truly believe it, but when I hit it, Barry has cracked up. Even shots like that, give me the belief when I sat down. I could have just rolled the green and missed it.

The belief that gives you, I truly believed I could win the game at 5-2 down from that one shot.

How Lisowski got to the final

Jack Lisowski recorded a 6-2 win over Tom Ford on Saturday.

Two breaks of 68 got Lisowski, himself recovering from Covid, off to a strong start and he was soon 3-0 up after edging out the third.

Ford hit 104, the highest break of the match, to get on the board but Lisowski made 62 to restore his advantage.

Ford's 65 in the sixth made it 4-2 but Lisowski's pair of 80+ breaks in the last two frames gave him a convincing win.

Recap: Trump's epic comeback v Hawkins

Judd Trump's defence of his German Masters title was all but over after Barry Hawkins claimed a 5-1 lead in their semi-final clash.

But the world number one sprung into life with three straight centuries to produce a miraculous comeback and book his place in Sunday's showpiece, where he will play his friend Jack Lisowski.

Trump seals dramatic win over Hawkins

GERMAN MASTERS SCHEDULE

Final

Sunday January 31

2pm, 7pm

Judd Trump v Jack Lisowski

