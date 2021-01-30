Today's schedule
We'll be live from 1.45pm today, with your German Masters semi-finals that line up thusly:
2.00pm - Judd Trump vs. Barry Hawkins
7.00pm - Tom Ford vs. Jack Lisowski
Recap: Lisowski is through to the semi-finals
Lisowski started the match like he'd blow Bingham off the table, only to see his 3-0 lead whittled away and force the match into a nervous final few frames before it was settled. Lisowski recovered well to see the match over the line, while Bingham will rue a slow start that ultimately left him too much to do. Lisowski's quest for a first ranking event title continues, as he advances to the last four of the German Masters.
The Big Lisowski
He’s getting closer. Jack reached the final of the World Grand Prix in December, only to lose 10-7 to his friend Judd Trump in the final. It was his fourth defeat in a ranking event final, and he’ll be desperate to go all the way in one. If he can keep progressing here then there’s the potential of a re-match with Trump on Sunday.
Recap: Trump reaches last four
A scrappy final frame really but it's the world number one who comes through, to avoid a decider. Trump showed some moments of absolute class, no more so than with this incredible pot....
'Criminally good!' - Trump wonder shot has commentators purring
