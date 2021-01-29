Hello and welcome
It is quarter-final day. Defending champion Judd Trump faces Ding Junhui for a spot in the semi-final first up at 14:00 on Eurosport and the Eurosport App, and the Chinese player has fired a warning shot at the world number one ahead of the encounter.
China's number one Ding – who hit two centuries in a 5-0 whitewash of Dominic Dale in the last 16 – last lifted a trophy when an impressive 10-6 win over Stephen Maguire saw him secure a third UK Championship in December 2019.
Ding was forced to look on as Trump lifted six titles last year, Ronnie O'Sullivan claimed a sixth world title, Mark Selby equalled Stephen Hendry's record of 11 straight victories in ranking event finals and Neil Robertson became the sport's new UK champion.
With his compatriot Yan Bingtao becoming Masters champion at the age of 20 with a 10-8 win over John Higgins earlier this month, Ding feels it is time he proved a point to the wider world that he is not finished with the winners' rostrum.
“I haven’t won since the UK Championship last season," said Ding, who won the 2014 German Masters with a 9-5 win over Trump.
I am looking forward to winning another one. I’m watching Judd, Neil, Ronnie and Selby keep winning all of the tournaments. I want to join them. I’m not that bad!
Mike Gibbons will be here with frame-by-frame coverage at 13:45.
German Masters
Afternoon Session, Quarter-finals
13:55-17:00
GERMAN MASTERS SCHEDULE
Quarter-finals
Friday January 29
2pm
- Judd Trump v Ding Junhui
- Jordan Brown v Barry Hawkins
7pm
- Joe O'Connor v Tom Ford
- Stuart Bingham v Jack Lisowski