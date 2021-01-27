Live comments will appear here from 1:45pm...

Higgins misses German Masters after positive Covid-19 test

John Higgins will miss the German Masters in Milton Keynes after testing positive for Covid-19.

Higgins, who reached the final of the Masters last week, was due to play Stuart Carrington in the first round on Wednesday afternoon.

Carrington will now receive a bye into the last 16 of the tournament while Higgins will undergo a period of self-isolation.

A statement from World Snooker Tour said: “All other players involved in the remainder of the event have had negative results.

“Since WST events restarted last June, strict Covid-19 regulations have been and continue to be followed, under UK Government guidance.”

Judd Trump will start as favourite for the event after he missed the Masters due to a positive Covid-19 test of his own.

German Masters schedule

Wednesday January 27

09:30am

  • Kacper Filipiak v Ding Junhui
  • Shaun Murphy v Jamie O'Neill
  • Liang Wenbo v Jak Jones
  • Tom Ford v Yuan Sijun

2pm

  • Duane Jones v Joe Perry
  • Dominic Dale v Stephen Maguire
  • Fergal O'Brien v Michael White
  • Stuart Carrington BYE John Higgins

7pm

  • Judd Trump v Mark Davis
  • Jordan Brown v Graeme Dott
  • Barry Hawkins v Ryan Day
  • Mark Joyce v Joe O'Connor
