John Higgins will miss the German Masters in Milton Keynes after testing positive for Covid-19.

Higgins, who reached the final of the Masters last week, was due to play Stuart Carrington in the first round on Wednesday afternoon.

Carrington will now receive a bye into the last 16 of the tournament while Higgins will undergo a period of self-isolation.

A statement from World Snooker Tour said: “All other players involved in the remainder of the event have had negative results.

“Since WST events restarted last June, strict Covid-19 regulations have been and continue to be followed, under UK Government guidance.”

Judd Trump will start as favourite for the event after he missed the Masters due to a positive Covid-19 test of his own.

German Masters schedule

Wednesday January 27

09:30am

Kacper Filipiak v Ding Junhui

Shaun Murphy v Jamie O'Neill

Liang Wenbo v Jak Jones

Tom Ford v Yuan Sijun

2pm

Duane Jones v Joe Perry

Dominic Dale v Stephen Maguire

Fergal O'Brien v Michael White

Stuart Carrington BYE John Higgins

7pm

Judd Trump v Mark Davis

Jordan Brown v Graeme Dott

Barry Hawkins v Ryan Day

Mark Joyce v Joe O'Connor

