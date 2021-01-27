Live comments will appear here from 1:45pm...
Higgins misses German Masters after positive Covid-19 test
John Higgins will miss the German Masters in Milton Keynes after testing positive for Covid-19.
Higgins, who reached the final of the Masters last week, was due to play Stuart Carrington in the first round on Wednesday afternoon.
Carrington will now receive a bye into the last 16 of the tournament while Higgins will undergo a period of self-isolation.
A statement from World Snooker Tour said: “All other players involved in the remainder of the event have had negative results.
“Since WST events restarted last June, strict Covid-19 regulations have been and continue to be followed, under UK Government guidance.”
Judd Trump will start as favourite for the event after he missed the Masters due to a positive Covid-19 test of his own.
German Masters schedule
Wednesday January 27
09:30am
- Kacper Filipiak v Ding Junhui
- Shaun Murphy v Jamie O'Neill
- Liang Wenbo v Jak Jones
- Tom Ford v Yuan Sijun
2pm
- Duane Jones v Joe Perry
- Dominic Dale v Stephen Maguire
- Fergal O'Brien v Michael White
- Stuart Carrington BYE John Higgins
7pm
- Judd Trump v Mark Davis
- Jordan Brown v Graeme Dott
- Barry Hawkins v Ryan Day
- Mark Joyce v Joe O'Connor