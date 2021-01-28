There were a couple of shocks at the German Masters on Wednesday, with both Shaun Murphy and Stephen Maguire suffering losses. However, Judd Trump sailed through to the next round – a last-16 showdown with former Masters finalist Joe Perry – courtesy of a 5-1 win over world number 45 Mark Davis.

The world number one said afterwards that having to play every snooker event in Milton Keynes due to the global coronavirus pandemic leaves him struggling to know what title he is chasing.

"I felt a bit out of touch, a bit rusty. I hadn't played in a month," said Trump, who was forced to miss the Masters due to a positive Covid-19 test.

"Other than that, it was quite solid against Mark Davis who is a great player.

It's nice to be back in the swing of things. Maybe if I was in Berlin, it would be different. Coming here, you don't really know what tournament it is. You could be playing in anything out there.

"I just give it my all. Berlin is a city I love. I always enjoy playing over there. The crowd is spectacular and it is a great city.

"This year is a little bit harder, but it's nice to still be involved after a lot of the top players got knocked out in qualifying."

German Masters schedule

Thursday January 28

09:30am

Pang Junxu [104] v Robbie Williams [84]

Stuart Bingham [10] v Zhou Yuelong [23]

Louis Heathcote [67] v Jack Lisowski [15]

Luca Brecel [31] v Noppon Saengkham [41]

2pm

Judd Trump [1] v Joe Perry [17]

Ding Junhui [9] v Dominic Dale [66]

Barry Hawkins [20] v Jak Jones [88]

Fergal O'Brien [120] v Joe O'Connor [49]

7pm

Jamie O'Neill [79] v Jordan Brown [94]

Tom Ford [22] v Stuart Carrington [54]

Pang Junxu / R Williams v Bingham / Zhou Yuelong

Heathcote / Lisowski v Brecel / Saengkham

