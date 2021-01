Snooker

German Masters snooker 2021 - Stuart Bingham cruises into second round at German Masters

Stuart Bingham racked up a swift win over China's Zhou Yuelong to open his campaign at the German Masters on Thursday. His highest break was 94 in the final frame, and he will next face either Pang Junxu or Robbie Williams in his next outing in Milton Keynes.

