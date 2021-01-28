World number one Judd Trump admits having to play every snooker event in Milton Keynes due to the global coronavirus pandemic leaves him struggling to know what title he is chasing.

Trump rolled in breaks of 57, 78, 68 and 52 in a 5-1 victory over world number 45 Mark Davis in the last 32 of the German Masters on Wednesday to secure a meeting with former Masters finalist Joe Perry in the last 16 on Thursday.

German Masters Trump thunders past Davis into the last-16 4 HOURS AGO

The 2019 world champion defeated Neil Robertson 9-6 in the final at the Tempodrom in Berlin a year ago, but has been forced to accept snooker's new normal is based in the bubble of Milton Keynes without fans.

Trump has already won the English Open, Northern Ireland Open and World Grand Prix while losing the UK final and Championship League final in the Buckinghamshire town, but admits he is still confused about the surreal nature of the calendar.

"I felt a bit out of touch, a bit rusty. I hadn't played in a month," said Trump, who was forced to miss the Masters due to a positive Covid-19 test.

"Other than that, it was quite solid against Mark Davis who is a great player.

It's nice to be back in the swing of the things. Maybe if I was in Berlin, it would be different. Coming here, you don't know really know what tournament it is. You could be playing in anything out there.

"I just give it my all. Berlin is a city I love. I always enjoying playing over there. The crowd is spectacular and it is a great city.

"This year is a little bit harder, but it's nice to still be involved after a lot of the top players got knocked out in qualifying."

Trump will get the chance to experience an event outside of Milton Keynes next month when the Welsh Open is staged behind closed doors at Celtic Manor resort near Newport, host of golf's Ryder Cup in 2010 with the World Championship set to return to Sheffield in April.

“I am trying to play in as many tournaments as possible at the moment," said Trump. "I’m really enjoying my snooker and it is just nice to be back in the swing of things, nice to be back at a tournament and nice to be playing again."

German Masters German Masters as it happened - Trump wins but Maguire and Murphy crash out 8 HOURS AGO