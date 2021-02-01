Judd Trump feels close friend Jack Lisowski should not feel too disheartened despite losing 9-2 in a one-sided German Masters final on Sunday.

While Trump extended his lead as the sport's undisputed world number one with a remarkable 21st win in 32 ranking finals since 2011, Lisowski was left licking his wounds after being mauled in Milton Keynes.

Lisowski earned £35,000 as he moves up from 14 to a career-best 11 in the rankings, but remains without an elusive first major title having lost all five of his ranking finals over the past three years to Trump (twice), Neil Robertson (twice) and Mark Selby as his trophy drought continues.

Having contested the World Grand Prix final last month that saw Trump earn a 10-7 victory over Lisowski, the duo ended a unique 26-year wait for the same players to contest back-to-back ranking finals since John Higgins and Steve Davis in 1995.

Trump believes snooker's school of hard knocks could ultimately prove a blessing in disguise for the 29-year-old Lisowski, who turned professional in 2010.

"It's tough, I've been there and taken tough losses in finals," said Trump.

In the end, it could be a good thing he's taken this punishment. He'll go away and it'll make him hungrier rather than win the first four or five, get complacent and think it's easy. He's having to go the hard way around it this way.

"The form he's showing is top eight or top five in the world. To get to two finals in a row, there's not many players who have done that before.

I have no doubt he'll get there and win multiple events.

With Robertson and Selby eliminated in qualifying for the German Masters and world champion Ronnie O'Sullivan opting out of the tournament, Trump has extended his lead at the top of the standings courtesy of his £80,000 winner's cheque.

He moves onto £1,924,500 in prize money with UK champion Robertson a distant second on £1,030,500.

Lisowski faces Peter Devlin in the first round of the Shoot Out which begins on Thursday and is live on Eurosport with Trump, who misses the Shoot Out, due to return to action at the Championship League on 8 February.

He will bid for a fifth ranking victory of the season at the Welsh Open staged by Celtic Manor between Monday 15 February and Sunday 21 February.

Lisowski's ranking final defeats

2018 Riga Masters lost 5-2 to Neil Robertson

2019 China Open lost 11-4 to Neil Robertson

2019 Scottish Open lost 9-6 to Mark Selby

2020 World Grand Prix lost 10-7 to Judd Trump

2021 German Masters lost 9-2 to Judd Trump

