Judd Trump could not believe his luck as he downed a wild fluke during his German Masters semi-final, and neither could the commentators.

The Bristolian, who has produced two miracle shots during this tournament already, which were hard to believe, got lucky on this occasion with a less-than-stellar effort.

Trump, the defending champion at the event, was simply attempting to slide in a regulation red, only for it to fly back up the table and zip into the opposite corner pocket.

The reactions from Eurosport commentary duo Philip Studd and former world champion Joe Johnson said it all.

"It's close... it's in!" Johnson responded. "And he's perfectly on the black!

Can you believe that? He [Trump] holds his hands up. Well, he [Hawkins] must be absolutely sick!

Studd added: "Well, they say the balls don't forgive you when you miss a great chance, but goodness me.

"Hawkins has been punished there. What a fluke!"

Trump or Hawkins will face the winner of the second semi-final between Jack Lisowski and Tom Ford who play in the evening session on semi-finals day.

