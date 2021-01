Snooker

German Masters snooker video 2021: 'Can you believe that?' - Watch Trump's astonishing fluke

World number one Judd Trump benefited from an outrageous fluke during his semi-final against Barry Hawkins at the 2021 German Masters. Trump, the reigning champion at the event, froze on the spot in disbelief as the ball dropped, not in the pocket he intended, and Hawkins was left to curse his own luck.

00:00:39, 817 views, 2 hours ago