Snooker

German Masters snooker video 2021: Watch dramatic finish to frame as Judd Trump sinks pink and black

Watch the dramatic finish to the seventh frame as Judd Trump sinks the pink and black. Trump took full control of the German Masters final with Jack Lisowski ahead of the evening session. Trump beat Barry Hawkins 6-5 in his semi-final, coming back from 5-1 down to claim the win on the back of three centuries on the spin.

