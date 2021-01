Snooker

German Masters video: Judd Trump sinks stunner - 'One of the greatest long-ball potters of all-time'

World number one Judd Trump was hailed as 'One of the greatest long-ball potters of all-time, if not the greatest' after yet another brilliant effort from distance at the 2021 German Masters. The Bristolian, one of the game's great players all round, is well known for his ability to crush long pots, and he did so again.

