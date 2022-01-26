When is the German Masters 2022?

The tournament, part of the prestigious Home Nations series, runs from January 26 to January 30.

When is the German Masters 2022 Final?

The final will take place on January 30.

Where is the German Masters 2022?

It will take place at the Temprodrom in Berlin, Germany.

Schedule and results

Wednesday January 26

Round 1

14:00 - Anthony McGill [16] v Zhou Yuelong [17]

14:00 - Zhao Xintong [25] v Mark Williams [8]

14:00 - Kyren Wilson [5] v Jimmy Robertson [48]

14:00 - Zhang Anda ]114] v Luca Brecel [44]

19:00 - Tom Ford [24] v Stephan Maguire [9]

19:00 - Michael Georgiou [a] v Craig Steadman [97]

19:00 - Ricky Walden [29] v Neil Robertson [4]

Is the German Masters on TV?

Yes. The event is live on Eurosport every day with the usual comprehensive coverage fans have come to expect.

There will also be extended highlights and expert studio analysis from the Eurosport experts.

