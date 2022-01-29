Premium
Zhao Xintong 1-2 Ricky Walden (22-0)

Zhao first among the balls in the fourth frame after another safety blunder by Walden.
Zhao Xintong 0-2 Ricky Walden (78-14)

Just needs to make sure of a red with rest along top cushion. Which he does. Zhao putting his first frame of the match on the board. A classy run of 78. He trails 2-1.

Zhao Xintong 0-2 Ricky Walden (51-14)

Error by Walden attempting to run safe has presented Zhao with a decent chance to find his stroke. Could be a few points compiled here.

Zhao Xintong 0-2 Ricky Walden (0-14)

Walden looking the slightly more assured player at the moment. Would dearly love another frame to guarantee the lead at the mid-session interval.

Zhao Xintong 0-1 Ricky Walden (45-42)

Walden overcooks the yellow with screw, but recovers superbly well with the rest on green. In goes the brown, blue and pink. That is 2-0 to Walden. A confident start by world number 24 Walden in less than 30 minutes.

Zhao Xintong 0-1 Ricky Walden (45-42)

Zhao making heavy weather of this. Ends up out of position and misses long red to green pocket. Walden given a massive let-off. Can he take advantage?

Zhao Xintong 0-1 Ricky Walden (32-38)

Zhao sees a tricky red to a centre pocket fail to drop. Walden handed an early reprieve. Probably didn't expect to be back at the table so soon, but Walden then slips up on a red to middle in opposite bag. That could be fatal to Walden in this frame.

Zhao Xintong 0-1 Ricky Walden (0-17)

Zhao missed a black at short range in the first frame, but Walden then misses a black off the spot in the second frame in 17. Bad, bad miss. Zhao handed a chance for immediate retribution.

Zhao Xintong 0-0 Ricky Walden (9-74)

A fine break of 74 from Walden to get his day started in style. He leads 1-0.

Zhao Xintong 0-0 Ricky Walden (9-56)

Walden making a fast start to the day as he quickly reaches 56 before a bewitched Berlin audience. If London is raucous at the Masters, this is respectful in comparison but no less passionate about the potting.

Zhao Xintong 0-0 Ricky Walden (0-0)

First man to six frames reaches the final in its 12th staging as a ranking event at the Tempodrom. Only the second meeting of these players. Zhao won the first meeting 4-3 in the first round of the Indian Open in 2019. Will not have much impact on this encounter.

GOOD AFTERNOON AND WELCOME BACK

It is semi-final day at the Tempodrom in Berlin. 2,500-capacity arena ready to host UK champion Zhao Xintong against Ricky Walden at 1pm GMT today before Mark Allen and Yan Bingtao meet this evening at 7pm. A new winner of the trophy is guaranteed on Sunday when the £80,000 first prize is doled out in the German capital. Stay with us for LIVE updates.

The teeming Tempodrom in Berlin is the greatest venue in world snooker, according to China's top-ranked player Zhao Xintong.
The world number nine enjoyed a surprisingly comfortable evening at the 2,500-capacity arena on Friday in ending Judd Trump's bid for a third straight German Masters title with a 5-1 win.
Breaks 57, 57, 59, 58, 52 and 84 saw the free-wheeling UK champion ease through in style to secure a best-of-11 frame semi-final meeting with the rejuvenated three-times ranking event winner Ricky Walden on Saturday afternoon (1pm GMT LIVE on Eurosport).
A sell-out crowd is expected for the weekend in the German capital and Zhao is grateful for the opportunity to revel in the atmospheric one-table green baize experience of Berlin.
“I am so happy to be in the semi-finals in the best venue in the world," said 24-year-old Zhao. "I hope that I can play well and I will enjoy it.
“It is amazing. I can’t believe it. When I got the last frame (against Judd Trump) I didn’t think I’d won. I had to check it wasn’t a best of 11 game. I am very happy."
READ MORE HERE
- - -
