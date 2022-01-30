Premium Snooker Zhao Xintong - Yan Bingtao 00:40:27 Replay

Zhao Xintong 9-0 Yan Bingtao

Zhao is the champion! A 9-0 victory. Superb from the young UK champion. A nice embrace between the two players at the Tempodrom.

Zhao Xintong 8-0 Yan Bingtao (39-31)

Safety error by Yan on final red. This could be the end.

Zhao Xintong 8-0 Yan Bingtao (39-2)

Yan pushed boat out with a plant that didn't drop from distance. Zhao can't take the chance to win frame and match. Reprieve for Yan.

Zhao Xintong 8-0 Yan Bingtao (14-2)

A stunning long red by Zhao after Yan goes in off clipping a red. What is he going to make here? Judging by earlier efforts, could be frame and match right here.

Zhao Xintong 8-0 Yan Bingtao (0-1)

So off we go then for this second session. Yan's first aim is to avoid the whitewash. Flukes a long red off a nudge on black before rolling up behind the yellow.

Zhao Xintong 8-0 Yan Bingtao

Could be only the third whitewash in the history of ranking event finals. Steve Davis and Neil Robertson managed the feat, but will Zhao Xintong be the third man in history to emulate the record? See you back here nice and sharp because you suspect Yan will be put out of his misery quite early tonight. We'll be back from 18:45 GMT.

Zhao Xintong 7-0 Yan Bingtao (75-26)

Zhao will return tonight at 7pm GMT chasing one more frame this evening. Nice work for the trophy engraver, who should be able to get his job done without any uncertainty.

Zhao Xintong 7-0 Yan Bingtao (68-26)

Looks like an 8-0 lead before the second session of this final. Also looks like an early night at the Tempodrom for fans with a ticket for that evening session.

Zhao Xintong 7-0 Yan Bingtao (46-26)

Only 22 from Yan in response. That is not really going to be enough against a bloke performing at this level.

Zhao Xintong 7-0 Yan Bingtao (46-8)

Tough old game, but he is making it look like it is the easiest sport in the world. No winning clearance this time as he breaks down on 46. Can Yan finally register in this final?

Zhao Xintong 7-0 Yan Bingtao (30-0)

A thumping long red from Zhao to get the party started in this eighth and final frame of the session. Was a fine break-off by Yan, but given short shrift. This already looks like chance to win the frame.

Zhao Xintong 7-0 Yan Bingtao (0-0)

One more frame before the conclusion of this session. Zhao chasing two more frames for the title and an £80,000 first prize.

Zhao Xintong 6-0 Yan Bingtao (70-60)

So there we go. A break of 70 from Zhao. And a lead of 7-0. Yan forced to sit and digest this Sunday afternoon roasting.

Zhao Xintong 6-0 Yan Bingtao (43-60)

And onto the colours for Zhao as break hits 43. Looks for all the world like 7-0..

Zhao Xintong 6-0 Yan Bingtao (22-60)

Tough mid-range red doesn't drop. Possible 75 left on the table as Zhao finds a plant before sliding in a black. Suddenly chance is there to steal the frame for a 7-0 lead. What a blow this would be to Yan.

Zhao Xintong 6-0 Yan Bingtao (0-60)

Break moves to 60 as he attempts to finish the job at this visit.

Zhao Xintong 6-0 Yan Bingtao (0-46)

Yan quite keen to let his cue do the talking for him, but his cue ball control has not been ideal for much of the opening six frames. This 46 is his highest break of the final so far.

Zhao Xintong 6-0 Yan Bingtao (0-4)

Yan holes a long red at the outset of the seventh frame. Can he finally get off the mark in this final?

Zhao Xintong 5-0 Yan Bingtao (98-34)

A fightback by Yan to the final red, but that is quickly snuffed out by Zhao as he slots in the final red from distance before puffing out his cheeks. He leads 6-0 with two more frames left of the session.

Zhao Xintong 5-0 Yan Bingtao (68-1)

A red to a centre pocket doesn't drop. Break concludes on 68. Slight chance for Yan, but only slight. Stunning red to start the projected recovery.

Zhao Xintong 5-0 Yan Bingtao (61-0)

Break moves effortlessly to 61. Adds extension to his cue and slots the mid-range with ease. A few pots short of a 6-0 lead. Chance too of a century.

Zhao Xintong 5-0 Yan Bingtao (29-0)

Absolutely no let-up from Zhao out there as he punches a red into a centre pocket that didn't look possible at such a pace. This already spells trouble for Yan you suspect.

Zhao Xintong 5-0 Yan Bingtao (0-0)

Frame six almost ready to go. Yan breaks off in desperate need of a big break.

Zhao Xintong 4-0 Yan Bingtao (89-33)

Zhao just wandering around the table like is alone in the practice room. This has been lethal from Zhao after Yan missed the blue. He is not squandering any chances that come his way. A break of 89 and a 5-0 lead.

Zhao Xintong 4-0 Yan Bingtao (1-33)

Yan returns to his chair shaking his head in bemusement as the break comes thudding to a halt on 32. Worse news for him is that Zhao has been set up perfectly to punish.

Zhao Xintong 4-0 Yan Bingtao (0-21)

Yan picks out a delightful cut on a red to a centre pocket before powering home brown to opposite middle bag. A mid-range red is holed with minimum fuss. Chance to finally get moving.

Zhao Xintong 4-0 Yan Bingtao (0-0)

Boys back on the baize after a brief interlude. Yan has first pop at a red, but just fails to fall in the yellow pocket.

Zhao Xintong 4-0 Yan Bingtao (0-0)

No century from Zhao, but an 82 more than enough for a 4-0 advantage. Yan with a highest break so far of only 36. That must improve, and quickly, if he is going to make a fight of this final. All Zhao at the moment.

Zhao Xintong 3-0 Yan Bingtao (83-0)

Going to be a 4-0 lead for Zhao at the mid-session interval. Will there be a second century?

Zhao Xintong 3-0 Yan Bingtao (22-0)

Yan looking out of sorts and Zhao is back among the reds after banging in a glorious three-ball plant. Black out of commission, but can do the damage off the pink. Yan with a long red failing to drop at the start of this contribution from Zhao.

Zhao Xintong 3-0 Yan Bingtao (0-0)

One more frame before the mid-session interval. For once, a long red by Zhao fails to drop after an early error by his compatriot. Safety not really Zhao's game.

Zhao Xintong 2-0 Yan Bingtao (118-1)

A sparkling knock of 118 from Zhao to go with his 74 in the first frame. Yan spending too much time in the chair for his own liking so far. One more frame before the mid-session interval.

Zhao Xintong 2-0 Yan Bingtao (81-1)

Zhao is definitely the man finding early momentum in this final. Could be a first century of the final coming up.

Zhao Xintong 2-0 Yan Bingtao (0-1)

No joy for Yan down the snookers required path and Zhao has a 2-0 lead after the first hour or so of this final. Work to be done for 2021 Masters winner.

Zhao Xintong 1-0 Yan Bingtao (57-28)

Well, Zhao then moves 36 clear with 35 remaining. A pink rattles in jaws of green pocket to put the seal on a 2-0 lead. Yan back at the table needing one snooker.

Zhao Xintong 1-0 Yan Bingtao (40-17)

Zhao in with an early run of 39 in the second frame, but a safety error allows Yan the opportunity to assert himself.

Zhao Xintong 1-0 Yan Bingtao (23-0)

Little bout of safety before a fine long red from Zhao gives him chance to get moving in this frame. Positional sense is superb.

Zhao Xintong 1-0 Yan Bingtao (0-0)

Only the third meeting of this duo as professionals. One win apiece, but they were only over the best of seven frames. Zhao a 4-2 winner in the last 32 of the 2020 World Grand Prix and Yan coming through 4-3 in the last 16 of the Northern Ireland Open in 2020.

Zhao Xintong 0-0 Yan Bingtao (91-36)

High quality stuff from Zhao. A clearance of 74 from the UK champion. Yan forced to sit and suffer as his friend moves 1-0 clear. Outstanding break-building from Zhao.

Zhao Xintong 0-0 Yan Bingtao (17-36)

A response of 36 from Yan, but he fails to hole a mid-range red as the break comes to an abrupt halt. Leaves an easy enough opener for Zhao.

Zhao Xintong 0-0 Yan Bingtao (17-1)

Few early nerves as Zhao makes 12 before failing to slide home a fine cut on red with the rest.

Zhao Xintong 0-0 Yan Bingtao (5-0)

Zhao picks out a trademark delightful long red, but can't follow up with yellow. No major damage done.

Zhao Xintong 0-0 Yan Bingtao (4-0)

Nice start to the final with both players putting a friendly arm around each other. Brothers of the green baize on and off the snooker table.

Welcome back to Berlin

Thanks for joining us for LIVE updates of what should be a memorable all-Chinese final between UK champion Zhao Xintong and former Masters winner Yan Bingtao. First session will see eight frames played this afternoon with the first man to nine frames claiming the Brandon Parker trophy later on tonight.

'Best venue in the world!' - Zhao hails Tempodrom

The teeming Tempodrom in Berlin is the greatest venue in world snooker, according to China's top-ranked player Zhao Xintong.

The world number nine enjoyed a surprisingly comfortable evening at the 2,500-capacity arena on Friday in ending Judd Trump's bid for a third straight German Masters title with a 5-1 win.

Breaks 57, 57, 59, 58, 52 and 84 saw the free-wheeling UK champion ease through in style. Read full quotes from Zhao here

- -

