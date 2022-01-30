Premium Snooker Zhao Xintong - Yan Bingtao 12:58-15:58 Live

Zhao Xintong 4-0 Yan Bingtao (89-33)

Zhao just wandering around the table like is alone in the practice room. This has been lethal from Zhao after Yan missed the blue. He is not squandering any chances that come his way. A break of 89 and a 5-0 lead.

Zhao Xintong 4-0 Yan Bingtao (1-33)

Yan returns to his chair shaking his head in bemusement as the break comes thudding to a halt on 32. Worse news for him is that Zhao has been set up perfectly to punish.

Zhao Xintong 4-0 Yan Bingtao (0-21)

Yan picks out a delightful cut on a red to a centre pocket before powering home brown to opposite middle bag. A mid-range red is holed with minimum fuss. Chance to finally get moving.

Zhao Xintong 4-0 Yan Bingtao (0-0)

Boys back on the baize after a brief interlude. Yan has first pop at a red, but just fails to fall in the yellow pocket.

Zhao Xintong 4-0 Yan Bingtao (0-0)

No century from Zhao, but an 82 more than enough for a 4-0 advantage. Yan with a highest break so far of only 36. That must improve, and quickly, if he is going to make a fight of this final. All Zhao at the moment.

Zhao Xintong 3-0 Yan Bingtao (83-0)

Going to be a 4-0 lead for Zhao at the mid-session interval. Will there be a second century?

Zhao Xintong 3-0 Yan Bingtao (22-0)

Yan looking out of sorts and Zhao is back among the reds after banging in a glorious three-ball plant. Black out of commission, but can do the damage off the pink. Yan with a long red failing to drop at the start of this contribution from Zhao.

Zhao Xintong 3-0 Yan Bingtao (0-0)

One more frame before the mid-session interval. For once, a long red by Zhao fails to drop after an early error by his compatriot. Safety not really Zhao's game.

Zhao Xintong 2-0 Yan Bingtao (118-1)

A sparkling knock of 118 from Zhao to go with his 74 in the first frame. Yan spending too much time in the chair for his own liking so far. One more frame before the mid-session interval.

Zhao Xintong 2-0 Yan Bingtao (81-1)

Zhao is definitely the man finding early momentum in this final. Could be a first century of the final coming up.

Zhao Xintong 2-0 Yan Bingtao (0-1)

No joy for Yan down the snookers required path and Zhao has a 2-0 lead after the first hour or so of this final. Work to be done for 2021 Masters winner.

Zhao Xintong 1-0 Yan Bingtao (57-28)

Well, Zhao then moves 36 clear with 35 remaining. A pink rattles in jaws of green pocket to put the seal on a 2-0 lead. Yan back at the table needing one snooker.

Zhao Xintong 1-0 Yan Bingtao (40-17)

Zhao in with an early run of 39 in the second frame, but a safety error allows Yan the opportunity to assert himself.

Zhao Xintong 1-0 Yan Bingtao (23-0)

Little bout of safety before a fine long red from Zhao gives him chance to get moving in this frame. Positional sense is superb.

Zhao Xintong 1-0 Yan Bingtao (0-0)

Only the third meeting of this duo as professionals. One win apiece, but they were only over the best of seven frames. Zhao a 4-2 winner in the last 32 of the 2020 World Grand Prix and Yan coming through 4-3 in the last 16 of the Northern Ireland Open in 2020.

Zhao Xintong 0-0 Yan Bingtao (91-36)

High quality stuff from Zhao. A clearance of 74 from the UK champion. Yan forced to sit and suffer as his friend moves 1-0 clear. Outstanding break-building from Zhao.

Zhao Xintong 0-0 Yan Bingtao (17-36)

A response of 36 from Yan, but he fails to hole a mid-range red as the break comes to an abrupt halt. Leaves an easy enough opener for Zhao.

Zhao Xintong 0-0 Yan Bingtao (17-1)

Few early nerves as Zhao makes 12 before failing to slide home a fine cut on red with the rest.

Zhao Xintong 0-0 Yan Bingtao (5-0)

Zhao picks out a trademark delightful long red, but can't follow up with yellow. No major damage done.

Zhao Xintong 0-0 Yan Bingtao (4-0)

Nice start to the final with both players putting a friendly arm around each other. Brothers of the green baize on and off the snooker table.

Welcome back to Berlin

Thanks for joining us for LIVE updates of what should be a memorable all-Chinese final between UK champion Zhao Xintong and former Masters winner Yan Bingtao. First session will see eight frames played this afternoon with the first man to nine frames claiming the Brandon Parker trophy later on tonight.

'Best venue in the world!' - Zhao hails Tempodrom

The teeming Tempodrom in Berlin is the greatest venue in world snooker, according to China's top-ranked player Zhao Xintong.

The world number nine enjoyed a surprisingly comfortable evening at the 2,500-capacity arena on Friday in ending Judd Trump's bid for a third straight German Masters title with a 5-1 win.

Breaks 57, 57, 59, 58, 52 and 84 saw the free-wheeling UK champion ease through in style. Read full quotes from Zhao here

- -

