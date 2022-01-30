Premium Snooker Zhao Xintong - Yan Bingtao 13:00-16:00

'Best venue in the world!' - Zhao hails Tempodrom

The teeming Tempodrom in Berlin is the greatest venue in world snooker, according to China's top-ranked player Zhao Xintong.

The world number nine enjoyed a surprisingly comfortable evening at the 2,500-capacity arena on Friday in ending Judd Trump's bid for a third straight German Masters title with a 5-1 win.

Breaks 57, 57, 59, 58, 52 and 84 saw the free-wheeling UK champion ease through in style. Read full quotes from Zhao here

