Kurt Maflin 1-0 Shaun Murphy (55-1)

Maflin chasing his 200th career century in this match. Quickly up to 47 at this visit. Could be a decent break coming up.

Murphy slots a fabulous green. Knocks in brown, but ends up wrong side of blue. Misses a mid-range pink, but then holes a lovely long pink only to see the white unluckily fall down a centre pocket. Maflin relieved as he pots the pink from white off the yellow spot after earlier needing only one ball. Finally the frame is over. Maflin leads 1-0. Murphy nods in glum realisation.

Kurt Maflin 0-0 Shaun Murphy (35-12)

Murphy won the last meeting of these players with a 5-2 success in the last eight of the 2019 China Championship, but Maflin enjoyed a 5-4 victory in the quarter-finals of the 2015 China Open. All very drawn out at moment in a safety joust.

Kurt Maflin 0-0 Shaun Murphy (29-12)

Maflin down at 37 in the world. Which is low for a player of his calibre. Slow start to this encounter with balls all running scrappy at the top end of table.

Kurt Maflin 0-0 Shaun Murphy (24-12)

One quarter-final so far this season for Murphy at the Northern Ireland Open, but plenty to come this season you would suspect from the 2005 world champion. But not at this visit as he misses an easy red to allow Maflin back to the table.

Could be a classic encounter this one between two superb cueists at the Tempodrom. Murphy seeking to ignite what has so far been an indifferent campaign against the free-flowing Norwegian player, who can beat the best of them when he finds top gear. First to five frames reaches the last 16.

Morning session: Selby and Allen safely through but Highfield sent home

Mark Selby stormed through to the last sixteen with a whitewash of Barry Pinches.

He was a 5-0 winner against the veteran in Berlin, taking two frames without Pinches scoring.

There was also a straight forward win for Mark Allen, who secured two century breaks on his way to beating Lyu Haotian 5-1.

Allen breezed into a three frame lead before his opponent fought back to narrowly take the fourth, but it proved in vain as Allen saw out the tie.

Liam Highfield’s impressive century break in the fifth frame of his match with Fan Zhengyi gave hope of a dramatic comeback, but it proved a false dawn.

Highfield was already 3-1 down at that point, and Fan Zhengyi responded with a 134 of his own, before taking the seventh frame to secure a 5-2 victory.

The morning’s other scheduled fixture gave Andrew Higginson a walkover against Liang Wenbo, who tested positive for Covid-19 before flying to Germany.

