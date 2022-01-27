Premium Snooker German Masters | 1. Runde 03:05:00 Replay

We will be back at 7pm with the start of the last-16 matches in Berlin. Judd Trump chasing a record third straight German Masters title. He faces Zhou Yuelong in his tournament opener.

Last 16 on Thursday night

German Masters Murphy shrugs off sloppy start to see off Maflin and book his place in last-16 AN HOUR AGO

Judd Trump v Zhou Yuelong

Tom Ford v Zhao Xintong

Kyren Wilson v Craig Steadman

Luca Brecel v Ricky Walden

AROUND THE TABLES LATEST (GERMAN MASTERS LAST 32)

David Gilbert 3-5 Yan Bingtao

Noppon Saengkham 2-5 Ryan Day

Sam Craigie 5-3 Ken Doherty

Kurt Maflin 4-5 Shaun Murphy (0-84)

In goes the red Murphy needs for victory. He will face close friend Mark Allen in the last 16 on Friday afternoon. Murphy salutes the crowd. He is through in some style in the end.

Kurt Maflin 4-4 Shaun Murphy (0-67)

Break of 67 from Murphy. 67 left up, but the 2005 world champion produces a fine safety shot. Looking a strong favourite at the moment.

Kurt Maflin 4-4 Shaun Murphy (0-54)

Maflin maybe fearing the worst as he sips his water. Murphy focused on the business at hand. Chance to win in one visit.

Kurt Maflin 4-4 Shaun Murphy (0-32)

Murphy first to the punch in the key frame he requires for victory. Lovely long red and Maflin reduced to a watching brief. Will he get back to the table?

Kurt Maflin 3-4 Shaun Murphy (73-60)

Safety error by Murphy and Maflin slots the pink he needs. We are heading for the deciding frame in Berlin. Some superb safety shots from the Norwegian player.

Kurt Maflin 3-4 Shaun Murphy (67-60)

Murphy cleared to the pink, but the pink doesn't drop off the spot. Still pink and black left up. Pink ran safe for Murphy, but Maflin responds with super safety shot. Pink ball game with black near a pocket.

Kurt Maflin 3-4 Shaun Murphy (67-44)

Astonishing stuff this. Maflin misses an attempted thin cut on a red to force the decider. Misses the red and Murphy can suddenly win with free ball and the colours at his mercy.

Kurt Maflin 3-4 Shaun Murphy (67-8)

This been a swift response from Maflin. Looked finished less than 30 minutes ago, but has opened with 66 to move to the cusp of 4-4. Plays safe after breaking down with six reds left up, but a double kiss from Murphy on a red was costly. Maflin slots red but then misses blue off spot. Murphy needs all reds and blacks to tie frame.

Kurt Maflin 3-4 Shaun Murphy (130-4)

A sparkling break of 122 from Maflin. His 200th career century and he is back to 4-3 behind. Can he force the deciding frame? Coming to the boil at exactly the right time at the Tempodrom.

Kurt Maflin 2-4 Shaun Murphy (52-4)

Maflin mindful around the black spot. Chance to win frame at this visit to apply some much-needed pressure to Murphy, who has had the run of the place for the past four frames.

Kurt Maflin 2-4 Shaun Murphy (2-4)

Murphy drops in an awful safety shot. Chance for Maflin to score at the outset of the seventh frame.

Kurt Maflin 2-4 Shaun Murphy (0-0)

Maflin has seen enough moments later. Murphy chasing one more frame to reach the last 16.

Kurt Maflin 2-3 Shaun Murphy (15-63)

Maflin requiring two snookers, but feels like a long way back from this predicament. Two reds left up.

Kurt Maflin 2-3 Shaun Murphy (7-56)

Maflin looking a bit forlorn at the moment. Disillusioned with the state of his game and is in grave danger of losing a fourth straight frame. Was probably better opting out of attempting a red to a middle bag, but couldn't resist it.

Kurt Maflin 2-2 Shaun Murphy (1-124)

A sparkling contribution of 124 from Murphy. Murphy gone up several gears after the toil of those first two frames. He moves 3-2 ahead.

Kurt Maflin 2-2 Shaun Murphy (1-90)

Classy start to the fifth frame by Murphy. Rolls in a superb black with the rest before break moves to 90. Has kept this break going in supreme fashion. Going to lead for the first time today.

AROUND THE TABLES LATEST (GERMAN MASTERS LAST 32)

David Gilbert 1-2 Yan Bingtao

Noppon Saengkham 1-2 Ryan Day

Sam Craigie 2-2 Ken Doherty

Kurt Maflin 2-2 Shaun Murphy (0-0)

So there we go. The pair head off for a cup of tea at the interval. Back in 15 minutes with conclusion of this encounter. The winner will face Mark Allen in the last 16 on Friday afternoon. And the winner of that one will meet Andrew Higginson or Fan Zhengyi in the last eight on Friday night.

Kurt Maflin 2-1 Shaun Murphy (7-60)

Looks like this is heading for 2-2 at the mid-session interval. Which is probably about right at this juncture. Maflin needing one snooker in this frame. Looks a big ask.

Kurt Maflin 2-1 Shaun Murphy (7-20)

Murphy presented with chance to get his nose in front. Working with reds and blue at moment with pink and black tied up.

Kurt Maflin 2-1 Shaun Murphy (5-6)

Vital frame in the narrative of this frame and match. Bout of safety early in the fourth frame.

Kurt Maflin 2-1 Shaun Murphy (0-0)

Maflin gives the nod. A smattering of applause and he is back to 2-1 behind. Game on.

Kurt Maflin 2-0 Shaun Murphy (0-81)

Much, much more like it from Murphy. In with a long red before compiling a superb break of 74. That will be more than enough to reduce the deficit. One more frame before the mid-session interval.

Kurt Maflin 2-0 Shaun Murphy (0-0)

Maflin doubles his lead. Murphy playing like a man who has just been introduced to the sport. Needs a dramatic improvement to win this match.

Masters champion Robertson heads home

No repeat of the UK Masters for the Australian Neil Robertson in Berlin. He lost 5-3 to Ricky Walden in the last 32 on Wednesday night.

Kurt Maflin 1-0 Shaun Murphy (60-9)

Maflin looking disgusted as he gets down for a long pot that he misses by miles. Neither man looking all that comfortable with the goings on, but Maflin on the cusp of a 2-0 lead.

Kurt Maflin 1-0 Shaun Murphy (56-1)

Breaks down on 54. Disappointing end as red to middle stays out. Never had control of the cue ball at that visit and eventually pays the price. But he then slots another classy red to middle seconds later. Might prove to be a frame winner for the Norwegian powerhouse, but he then fails to slot a blue off the spot. This match failing to really get going.

Kurt Maflin 1-0 Shaun Murphy (55-1)

Maflin chasing his 200th career century in this match. Quickly up to 47 at this visit. Could be a decent break coming up.

AROUND THE TABLES (GERMAN MASTERS LAST 32)

David Gilbert 1-0 Yan Bingtao

Noppon Saengkham 0-1 Ryan Day

Sam Craigie 0-0 Ken Doherty

Kurt Maflin 0-0 Shaun Murphy (58-40)

Murphy slots a fabulous green. Knocks in brown, but ends up wrong side of blue. Misses a mid-range pink, but then holes a lovely long pink only to see the white unluckily fall down a centre pocket. Maflin relieved as he pots the pink from white off the yellow spot after earlier needing only one ball. Finally the frame is over. Maflin leads 1-0. Murphy nods in glum realisation.

Kurt Maflin 0-0 Shaun Murphy (35-12)

Murphy won the last meeting of these players with a 5-2 success in the last eight of the 2019 China Championship, but Maflin enjoyed a 5-4 victory in the quarter-finals of the 2015 China Open. All very drawn out at moment in a safety joust.

Kurt Maflin 0-0 Shaun Murphy (29-12)

Maflin down at 37 in the world. Which is low for a player of his calibre. Slow start to this encounter with balls all running scrappy at the top end of table.

Kurt Maflin 0-0 Shaun Murphy (24-12)

One quarter-final so far this season for Murphy at the Northern Ireland Open, but plenty to come this season you would suspect from the 2005 world champion. But not at this visit as he misses an easy red to allow Maflin back to the table.

Around the tables (German Masters last 32)

David Gilbert 0-0 Yan Bingtao

Noppon Saengkham 0-0 Ryan Day

Sam Craigie 0-0 Ken Doherty

Kurt Maflin 0-0 Shaun Murphy (1-3)

Could be a classic encounter this one between two superb cueists at the Tempodrom. Murphy seeking to ignite what has so far been an indifferent campaign against the free-flowing Norwegian player, who can beat the best of them when he finds top gear. First to five frames reaches the last 16.

Morning session: Selby and Allen safely through but Highfield sent home

Mark Selby stormed through to the last sixteen with a whitewash of Barry Pinches.

He was a 5-0 winner against the veteran in Berlin, taking two frames without Pinches scoring.

There was also a straight forward win for Mark Allen, who secured two century breaks on his way to beating Lyu Haotian 5-1.

Allen breezed into a three frame lead before his opponent fought back to narrowly take the fourth, but it proved in vain as Allen saw out the tie.

Liam Highfield’s impressive century break in the fifth frame of his match with Fan Zhengyi gave hope of a dramatic comeback, but it proved a false dawn.

Highfield was already 3-1 down at that point, and Fan Zhengyi responded with a 134 of his own, before taking the seventh frame to secure a 5-2 victory.

The morning’s other scheduled fixture gave Andrew Higginson a walkover against Liang Wenbo, who tested positive for Covid-19 before flying to Germany.

- -

