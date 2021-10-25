Hossein Vafaei enjoyed arguably the greatest night of his nine-year career as he destroyed six-times world champion Ronnie O'Sullivan 5-0 with a barrage of brilliant scoring in a huge upset in the first round of the German Masters in Cannock.

Iran's leading player has reached three ranking event semi-finals since turning professional in 2012, but this was perhaps the most notable victory of his career such was the ruthlessness of his scoring and speed of thought among the balls as he completed victory in only 54 minutes.

German Masters Murphy secures Berlin spot, Selby opens with win A DAY AGO

Apart from breaking down among the balls in the second frame, O'Sullivan did little or nothing wrong as the inspired world number 60 pieced together breaks of 52, 50, 81 and a glorious 141 to race 4-0 clear in under an hour.

That became a 5-0 victory quickly after the mid-session interval with the world number three only making 24 after potting a red off the break-off shot in going for broke before Vafaei pounced with another lovely knock of 64 to end any hopes of a recovery by the record 37-times ranking event winner.

'Wow!' - O'Sullivan, Selby and Murphy with Shot of the Tournament contenders

The shock outcome ends O'Sullivan's hopes of emulating his success in winning the German Masters a decade on from his 2012 victory when he defeated Stephen Maguire 9-7 in an epic final.

Vafaei will meet Steven Hallworth or Andrew Higginson on Tuesday with a trip to Germany on the line.

LATEST GERMAN MASTERS QUALIFYING RESULTS

First round (round of 128)

Elliot Slessor 2-5 Zhao Jianbo

David Gilbert 5-4 David Grace

5-4 David Grace Lei Peifan 5-3 Soheil Vahedi

5-3 Soheil Vahedi Yan Bingtao 5-2 Chen Zifan

5-2 Chen Zifan Hossein Vafaei 5-0 Ronnie O'Sullivan

Second round (round of 64)

Mark Davis 1-5 Sam Craigie

Matthew Stevens 3-5 Ken Doherty

Barry Pinches 5-1 John J Astley

5-1 John J Astley Ashley Carty 1-5 Mark Selby

German Masters Ding Junhui beaten in string of upsets at German Masters Qualifiers YESTERDAY AT 14:45