World number one Judd Trump made a winning start in his quest for a third straight German Masters title with a 5-1 win over Tian Pengfei in the first round.

The defending champion – who defeated Jack Lisowski 9-2 in last season's final and Neil Robertson 9-6 in 2020 respectively – made breaks of 100, 63 and 85 to secure a meeting in the last 64 with Aaron Hill or Anthony Hamilton in Cannock on Thursday.

But seven-times world champion Stephen Hendry is out of the tournament after losing 5-2 to Gao Yang with his opponent winning the final three frames.

Hendry won the opening frame with a 51, but world number 78 Gao contributed 58 and 86 on his way to a comfortable victory after the mid-session interval.

Barry Hawkins watched Matthew Selt compile 125 and 66 to lead 2-0, but the 2013 world finalist made 104 and 51 on his way to leading 4-3 before a concluding 69 denied Selt the chance of a decider after the former Indian Open champion ran in 68 in the penultimate frame.

in-form two-times German Masters winner Mark Williams booked his place in Berlin in some style with a 5-1 win over Chang Bingyu that included breaks of 128, 91 and 103 with his opponent contributing 111 and 56 in defeat.

World number five Kyren Wilson was forced to the last frame against Li Hang before emerging triumphant in another high-scoring encounter.

Wilson made breaks of 56, 104, 73, 123 and 54 to lead 4-2, but Li restored parity at 4-4 after rolling in 65, 95 and 65.

Former Crucible finalist Wilson had the final say with a timely knock of 53 helping him progress to the Tempodrom.

Latest German Masters qualifying results

First round (round of 128)

Gao Yang 5-2 Stephen Hendry

5-1 Tian Pengfei Barry Hawkins 5-3 Matthew Selt

5-1 Tian Pengfei Barry Hawkins 5-3 Matthew Selt

5-3 Matthew Selt Michael Georgiou 5-0 Scott Donaldson

5-0 Scott Donaldson Joe Perry 3-5 Zhang Jiankang

Craig Steadman 5-4 Ng On Yee

5-4 Ng On Yee Xiao Guodong 5-1 Duane Jones

5-1 Duane Jones Aaron Hill 2-4 Anthony Hamilton

Second round (round of 64)

Mark Williams 5-1 Chang Bingyu

5-1 Chang Bingyu Kyren Wilson 5-4 Li Hang

5-4 Li Hang Pang Junxu 3-5 Zhao Xintong

Gary Wilson 2-5 Jimmy Robertson

