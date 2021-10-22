Mark Allen picked up from where he left off in Belfast by rolling in two centuries in a 5-1 win over Alfie Burden in the first round of qualifying for the German Masters on Friday.

The new Northern Ireland Open champion – who defeated four-times world champion John Higgins 9-8 in an epic final last Sunday – opened with a 120 break before snaring the second frame to lead 2-0 in Cannock.

World number 104 Burden – who regained his professional tour card via Q School during the summer – responded with a splendid 141 knock in the third frame, but a 50 break in the fourth frame was not enough as former Masters holder Allen contributed 69 to move 3-1 clear at the mid-session interval.

Allen pinched a close fifth frame to move 4-1 to the good before finishing his day's work with a sparkling closing run of 122.

He will face Sunny Akani or Michael Judge on Saturday as he bids to book a trip to Germany early next year.

The last 32 qualify for the final stages, with the Tempodrom in Berlin staging the tournament between 26-30 January 2022, which you can stream live and on demand on discovery+, the Eurosport app and eurosport.com.

